Natural resources exploration and development company Amur Minerals told investors to expect a "substantial increase" to previously announced resources estimates after quality assurance/quality control (QAQC) analytical results for its 2017 drill seasons uncovered new resources. AMC pointed out that as earlier estimates were based on deposits with a total strike length of 1.4km, and that the new assessment covered a strike of 3.6km as a result of recent discoveries at the neighbouring ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...