AIM-listed MayAir, a manufacturer, developer and provider of air filtration equipment and clean air solutions, has agreed to be bought by Poly Glorious for 120p per share in cash, valuing the group at around £50.4m. Poly Glorious is a newly incorporated company formed at the direction of T&U Investment for the purpose of implementing the acquisition. The offer price, which will be funded through the existing cash balances of Poly Glorious, represents a premium of approximately 25% to the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...