EasyHotel has conditionally acquired a 125-year leasehold of part of Norfolk House on Silbury Boulevard, a central site in Milton Keynes where it plans to open a 124-bedroom £8.7m hotel by mid-2019. The development has already received planning permission and the acquisition will be completed subject to planning being finalised at the end of the judicial review period. Norfolk House is located just 200m from the main shopping centre and 0.3 miles from The Hub Milton Keynes, a major leisure ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...