

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $394.6 million, or $1.79 per share. This was higher than $322.0 million, or $1.47 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 18.1% to $2.22 billion. This was up from $1.88 billion last year.



Air Products And Chemicals Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $394.6 Mln. vs. $322.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.5% -EPS (Q1): $1.79 vs. $1.47 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.8% -Analysts Estimate: $1.65 -Revenue (Q1): $2.22 Bln vs. $1.88 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 18.1%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.65 to $1.70 Full year EPS guidance: $7.15 to $7.35



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX