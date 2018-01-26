

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were broadly higher on Friday even as the dollar resumed its slide despite U.S. President Donald Trump backing strong currency, contradicting comments made by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin a day earlier.



Investors also awaited Trump's long-awaited speech at the World Economic Forum amid growing concerns about U.S. policy on trade.



In economic releases, U.K. GDP grew 0.5 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2017, faster than the 0.4 percent logged a quarter ago, official data showed. Economists had forecast growth of 0.4 percent.



French consumer confidence declined unexpectedly at the start of the year, while manufacturing confidence strengthened unexpectedly in January, separate reports showed.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up half a percent in late opening deals after falling 0.6 percent on Thursday to end at its lowest level since Jan. 17.



The German DAX was marginally higher and France's CAC 40 index was up as much as 0.90 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was moving up 0.6 percent.



French luxury products maker LVMH rallied 5 percent as it posted better-than-expected sales growth in the fourth quarter, benefiting from a steady recovery in Asian demand.



Swedish telecom company Telia jumped 3 percent after its fourth-quarter earnings matched forecasts.



Swiss specialty baker Aryzta slumped almost 8 percent on analysts' downgrades after a profit warning.



Givaudan shares fell 3.7 percent despite the perfume maker posting strong full-year results.



British online gambling operator GVC Holdings dropped 2.3 percent after it announced a provision of about €200mln in its 2017 accounts.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX