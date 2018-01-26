Ancora, one of the world's oldest Italian makers of pens, announces the final sale days of the unique writing instrument Bitcoin Pen. Only till 2nd of February the world's first Crypto Pen is available for purchase starting at $1,000 during the production phase instead of retail price $2,250.

The company was established in 1919 by Giuseppe Zanini to produce pens with Italian high quality standards. Since its founding, Ancora continues pen production involving manual labor and uses precious gems and unique materials, including titanium, vulcanite, marble and lava. Even the wood panel from the first class cabin from the Titanic, was used for body of the same-name pen. For nearly a century, the scrawl of Ancora pen users has smoothly slid over paper on a pure gold nib.

For the Bitcoin enthusiast, the Milan-based firm is currently selling a limited edition of 888 Bitcoin rollerball pens and 88 Bitcoin fountain pens with 18-karat gold nibs, which can become a good investment.

Generally, limited edition items do well in the luxury collectibles market. Ancora 80th Anniversary Pens sold in 1999 now cost up to thousands of dollars on eBay. Ancora's colorful pens produced in the 1930's are still in a very high demand by collectors.

Ancora's limited edition Bitcoin Pen is available at an attractive price during the production phase running from 5th of January till 2nd of February, 2018. Only 976 Bitcoin enthusiasts in the world have a chance to invest in a limited edition Ancora Bitcoin Pen. The pens can be purchased with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Euros or US Dollars. The Bitcoin Pen is part of a Crypto Pen Series. Visit Ancora's Telegram and vote on the crypto pen you would like to own.

For more information www.bitcoinpens.com and www.ancora1919.com.

