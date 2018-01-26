Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc today announced a proposed final ordinary dividend of 19.75p per share, together with a special dividend of 6.70p per share, in respect of the year ended 31 December 2017.

Subject to shareholder approval at the AGM to be held on 1 March 2018, the dividends will be paid on 6 March 2018 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 9 February 2018. The ex-dividend date is 8 February 2018. The Company also operates a Dividend Reinvestment Plan and elections must be received by the Company's registrars by 5.30pm on 13 February 2018.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

(Contact David Holland, Tel 0131 220 0733)

26 January 2018