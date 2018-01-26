The three projects will all be located in the north of the country, one of the regions with the world's highest levels of solar irradiation.

The Minister of Energy and Mines of Argentina (MINEM) has published a list of the nine renewable energy projects, which have secured dispatch priority and have signed PPAs with a private company.

The MINEM said it had received 38 requests for dispatch priority for a total capacity of 2.15 GW under the MATER framework, which regulates the private PPA market, for the quarterly period between September and November.

The criteria, with which the nine projects were selected, were established based on interconnection point, date ...

