

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney called for deeper relationship with Europe as it will benefit the UK.



'The deeper the relationship with Europe, the deeper the relationship with the rest of the world... the better it's going to be over time for the UK economy,' Carney told the BBC in Davos.



The Brexit had cost the UK economy tens of billions of pounds in lost output. The world economy is accelerating and the UK is not benefiting from it, he said.



'Investment in advanced economies is growing at double-digit rates, and it is low single digits here,' he said.



Carney said there would be a re-coupling of the UK economy with the global economy when greater clarity about the Brexit emerges.



