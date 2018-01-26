--------------------------------------------------------------------- Series RIKB 22 1026 Settlement Date 01/31/2018 Total Amount Allocated (MM) 2,230 All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 109.940 4.840 Total Number of Bids Received 31 Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 3,680 Total Number of Successful Bids 17 Number of Bids Allocated in Full 17 Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 109.940 4.840 Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 110.100 4.810 Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 109.940 4.840 Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 109.992 4.830 Best Bid (Price / Yield) 110.100 4.810 Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 109.800 4.870 Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 109.935 4.840 Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % Bid to Cover Ratio 1.65 ---------------------------------------------------------------------