

Rockwell Collins (COL) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $263 million, or $1.59 per share. This was up from $161 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 68.9% to $2.01 billion. This was up from $1.19 billion last year.



Rockwell Collins earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $263 Mln. vs. $161 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 63.4% -EPS (Q1): $1.59 vs. $1.22 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 30.3% -Revenue (Q1): $2.01 Bln vs. $1.19 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 68.9%



