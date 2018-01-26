Lubrizol: Lubrizol Highlights Unique Technologies at ISPO 2018

CLEVELAND, January 26, 2018 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces that it will showcase its broad range of performance apparel solutions in Hall C4, Booth #300 at ISPO 2018 in Munich, Germany, January 28-31, 2018. The show comprises over 2,700 exhibitors presenting the latest sports-related products from segments such as Snowsports, Outdoor, Health & Fitness, Urban and Teamsports.

Lubrizol will feature its revolutionary elastomeric fiber, X4zol-J, that brings innovation to the performance apparel industry. X4zol-J is made from a proprietary thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) resin and is available exclusively from Lubrizol and its Innovation Alliance network for circular, warp knit and denim fabrics, and seamless garments. This Innovation Alliance includes visionary industry leaders who are expert in fabric development, including Ruey Tay, Schoeller, Olah, Inc., Tefron, ChangYuan Elastan, MAS, Stretchline, Premiere Fibers, Hornwood Inc., Polartec, and Filix Creative Solutions.

Innovation Alliance members will join Lubrizol at ISPO 2018 to promote X4zol-J to the global market, demonstrate novel fabrics and garments containing X4zol-J, and help accelerate apparel innovation for leading brands. Fabrics and garments made with X4zol-J offer balanced stretch and recovery, comfortable compression and breathability, and provide exceptional wearer fit and comfort. Exemplary applications include athletic apparel, base layer, athleisure, intimate apparel, shapewear, socks and stretch denim.

Lubrizol will also help pioneering brands and designers to explore the potential synergy of skin care actives delivered through fabric with its Quiospheres technology, developed by Lubrizol-owned Lipotec, a scientific leader in clinically proven skin care active ingredients.

Additionally, Lubrizol will highlight its performance textile coating solutions designed to help ordinary fabrics do extraordinary things. These advanced technologies - including resins, polymers, additives and formulated solutions - can work together to improve many functional and aesthetic properties such as durability, flame retardancy, abrasion resistance, water repellency, breathability and cooling.

"Lubrizol collaborates with key brands, designers and industry experts to provide superior performance apparel solutions. ISPO is an ideal venue for promoting our fabric innovation and provides a convenient meeting place to work with customers, prospects and other innovators to help brands accelerate innovation and drive differentiated performance in the fast-moving apparel industry", says Rob Richardson, Global Business Director, Performance Apparel/Fibers at Lubrizol.

Visit Lubrizol Hall C4, Booth #300 at ISPO 2018 in Munich (Germany), January 28-31 to learn more about Lubrizol's range of innovative performance apparel solutions.

About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers

Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers available today including resins that are bio-based*, recyclable**, light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications, including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers) or contact engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com (mailto:engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com).

About Lubrizol Performance Coatings

Lubrizol is a market-driven innovator of specialty chemicals that solve today's challenges in the paints and coatings, printing and packaging, paper and textiles, plastics and composites, and digital print markets. More than just a supplier, we are a collaborator with extensive experience in surface protection, dispersion, adhesion, and barrier properties that enables us to enhance the performance, simplicity, and sustainability benefits of our customers' products. With a commitment to collaboration, applied science, and demonstrated value, our team of experts is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations for both the simplest and toughest requirements. Count on Lubrizol to make the difference.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,300 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2016 were $6.5 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

*Bio-based content as certified in accordance with ASTM D-6866.

**Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials. Products may not be available in all areas.





All marks are owned by The Lubrizol Corporation.

Media Contacts

Michael Priola

+1 216 447-5697

Engineered Polymers

Mike Heil

+1 216-447-5176

Performance Coatings

Websites

www.lubrizol.com (http://www.lubrizol.com)

www.x4jfiber.com (http://www.x4jfiber.com)

www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers)

www.lubrizol.com/Coatings (https://www.lubrizol.com/Coatings%20)

# # #





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Lubrizol via Globenewswire

