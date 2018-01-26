

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) said that it expects adjusted earnings per share for the second quarter to be in the range of $1.65 to $1.70 per share, up 15 to 19 percent over the fiscal 2017 second quarter, including an estimated $0.05 benefit from the Tax Act. This guidance excluded the Lu'An project and any other significant future acquisitions. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.65 per share for the second-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Air Products expects fiscal 2018 adjusted earnings per share of $7.15 to $7.35 per share, up 13 to 16 percent over prior year, including an estimated $0.20 to $0.25 benefit from the Tax Act. Analysts expect annual earnings of $7.06 per share. Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings per share in the range of $6.85 to $7.05 per share for fiscal 2018.



The capital expenditure forecast for fiscal year 2018 is expected to be in the range of $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. The guidance excludes Lu'An and any other significant future acquisitions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX