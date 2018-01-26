Annexin Pharmaceuticals AB (publ) equity rights will be delisted. The last day of trading is today, January 26, 2018.



Security name: Annexin Pharmaeeuticals TO1 ------------------------------------------- Short name: ANNX TO1 ------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009664196 ------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 136294 -------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46 (0)8 545 013 30.