

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell (HON) raised its 2018 earnings guidance by 20 cents to a new range of $7.75 - $8.00, to reflect an expected lower tax rate due to the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. Current earnings growth outlook is 9% - 13%, up from prior outlook of 6% - 10%. The company now expects 2018 effective tax rate will be between 22 percent and 23 percent.



For full year 2018, the company expects sales to be in the range of $41.8 billion - $42.5 billion, unchanged from prior outlook. Organic growth is continue to be projected in a range of 2% - 4%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX