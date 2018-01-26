Active-Investors: Ex-Dividend Alert: Mesabi Trust Raised its Quarterly Dividend by 84%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on January 29, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on Mesabi Trust (NYSE: MSB) ("Mesabi") following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on January 29, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date (excluding weekend) that is by latest at the end of the trading session on January 26, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on MSB:

Dividend Declared

On January 13, 2018, Mesabi's Trustees declared a distribution of $1.18 per unit of beneficial interest payable on February 20, 2018, to Mesabi's unitholders of record at the close of business on January 30, 2018. This compared to a distribution of $0.14 per unit for the same period last year and $0.64 per unit paid in the last quarter.

Mesabi stated that the increase of $1.04 per unit in the current distribution on a y-o-y basis, was primarily attributable to a higher volume of shipments during Q3 2017 at higher average iron ore sales prices, and to the Trust's receipt of total royalty payments of $15.55 million on October 30, 2017, from Cliffs Northshore Mining Company, which was higher than the total royalty payments of $1.88 million received by the Trust from Cliffs Northshore Mining Company during October 2016.

The announcement also reflected Mesabi Trustees' determination that the Company presently has sufficient reserves available to make such a distribution while also maintaining an appropriate level of unallocated reserve in order for the Trust to be positioned to meet current and future expenses and present and future liabilities.

Mesabi Trusts' indicated dividend represents a yield of 16.19%, which is more than three times higher compared to the average dividend yield of 4.22% for the Financial sector. The Company has raised dividend for four consecutive years.

Dividend Insight

Mesabi's dividend payout ratio for the months ended October 2017 was 0.70, which denotes that the Company spends approximately $0.70 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

Mesabi's trailing twelve months EPS totaled $2.50 compared to the Company's recently increased annualized dividend of $4.72 per share.

As of October 31, 2017, Mesabi's cash and cash equivalents totaled $193,606, while the Company's US Government securities, at amortized cost, were $26.29 million at October 31, 2017. For the nine months ended October 31, 2017, the Company's net cash from operating activities totaled $23.49 million compared to $2.96 million for the year ago same period. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi is a royalty trust. The trust engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The Company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 25, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Mesabi Trust's stock was slightly down 0.51%, ending the trading session at $29.55.

Volume traded for the day: 195.64 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 76.06 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - 14.98%; previous three-month period - up 25.48%; past twelve-month period - up 107.37%; and year-to-date - up 17.50%

After yesterday's close, Mesabi Trust's market cap was at $397.15 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 11.80.

The stock has a dividend yield of 8.56%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Diversified Investments industry.

