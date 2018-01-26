Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - J. Alexander's Acquisition of 99 Restaurants Gets Support from Key Shareholders

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JAX) ("JAX"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=JAX as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 23, 2018, the Company announced that key shareholders of the Company have approved the previously announced acquisition of Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub ("99 Restaurants"). JAX had announced the acquisition of 99 Restaurants in August 2017 in an all-stock deal valued approximately $199 million. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

99 Restaurants was founded in 1952 and is a chain of casual-dining restaurants that offer great American food and drink at a reasonable price. All the restaurants are open seven days a week and serve lunch and dinner. At the time of announcing the acquisition, there were 106 operational restaurants in seven states within the New England area.

Backdrop

The Company has scheduled a special meeting of shareholders on January 30, 2018, where it will seek the approval of shareholders on the acquisition via voting. The Board of Directors had written an open letter to its shareholders on January 16, 2018, listing the benefits of the acquisition for the Company and recommending that they vote for the transaction. A couple of days before the letter to the shareholders, on January 16, 2018, the Company had provided the financial report for 99 Restaurants' preliminary sales for Q4 2017 and fiscal year ended December 31, 2017.

The current communication is the extension of the continued inputs and updates on the acquisition aimed at garnering maximum shareholders' support in favour of the deal. According to the Company, key shareholders who together own nearly 20% stake in the Company have communicated their support for the acquisition of 99 Restaurants. These include Eminence Capital which owns nearly 8.8% shares of the Company, have indicated that they approve the acquisition and would be voting in favour of the transaction. Similarly, Newport Global Advisors whose fund owns approximately 11.1% shares of the Company has openly come out in favor of the acquisition.

Showing his Company's support, Tim Janszen, CEO of Newport Global said:

"Newport Global has voted for the merger in recognition of its excellent prospects for value creation, but also because we are confident that it is the best path forward for J. Alexander's....We are enthusiastic about the increased scale of the combined Company and the anticipated free cash flow that 99 Restaurants will add."

Details of JAX's acquisition of 99 Restaurants

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. signed an agreement with Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) to acquire 99 Restaurants, LLC. The deal was signed between JAX, Fidelity Newport Holdings, LLC ("FNH"), and Fidelity National Financial Ventures, LLC ("FNFV") a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial. FNFV owns 55% stake in FNH which owns 100% interest in 99 Restaurants. JAX has agreed to pay $199 million for acquiring 100% ownership of 99 Restaurants and which included the assumption of $20 million debt. JAX planned to issue a total of 16,272,727 Class B Common shares jointly to FNH and FNFV. At the close of the transaction, FNH and FNFV will own approximately 52.5% stake in JAX. For FY16, the total net revenue for 99 Restaurants was over $300 million and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was approximately $30 million. The deal was expected to be accretive to JAX's earnings in FY18. The deal was approved by the Board of Directors of both companies. The deal was expected to close in Q4 2017 subject to regulatory and shareholders' approval as well as other closing conditions.

Why JAX's Board finds the deal attractive?

JAX's Board is confident of the benefits of acquiring 99 Restaurants. The 99 Restaurants' business is unique in the $15 to $20 check average bar and grill segment and has delivered consistent results. The same was backed by the recent preliminary unaudited sales results of 99 Restaurants for Q4 2017 and fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, which was shared by the Company on January 12, 2018. Net revenue was $96,504 for Q4 2017, while for FY17 was $311,200. The results were in-line with the guidance provided by 99 Restaurants.

JAX's Board believes that the acquisition would create great value for the Company and is in the best interest of its shareholders. The deal will allow JAX to speed up the growth and increase scale of its operations. The Board believes that the acquisition would allow JAX to achieve significant revenue and earnings growth that it would not be able to achieve on a stand-alone basis. The reasons being, the Board expects the deal to be accretive to the Company's earnings per share (EPS). The acquisition would result in potential synergies by combining back office operations which could lead to pre-tax income of $1.5 million to $2 million annually.

About J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, JAX is an American restaurant operator. It owns and operates a collection of boutique restaurants that focus on providing high quality food, outstanding professional service and an attractive ambiance. The brands under which these restaurants are operated include J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Stoney River Steakhouse, and Grill and Lyndhurst Grill.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 25, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, J. Alexander's' stock slightly dropped 0.52%, ending the trading session at $9.60.

Volume traded for the day: 51.62 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 42.46 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, J. Alexander's' market cap was at $141.07 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 27.43.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Restaurants industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors