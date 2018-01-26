Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Imprimis Pharma Received DEA Manufacturer Certificate for 503B Outsourcing Facility

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMY). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=IMMY as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 24, 2018, the Company announced that following inspection by the US Drug Enforcement Administration ("DEA"), the Company's New Jersey Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-registered outsourcing facility has been issued a DEA Manufacturer Controlled Substance Registration Certificate. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Registration will Allow Imprimis Pharma to Leverage its National Compounding Platform

This registration will allow Imprimis Pharma to leverage its national compounding platform and its relationships with nearly 2,000 ophthalmology and optometric customers, including many of the largest ambulatory surgery centers in the US and numerous hospital systems. It will also enable the Company to provide patients and their healthcare professionals with affordable compounded formulations when they are clinically appropriate.

Imprimis Pharma Began Dispensing from 503B Outsourcing Facility in February 2017

On February 16, 2017, the Company begun shipping its core sterile ophthalmic medications to select customers from its FDA-registered New Jersey outsourcing facility without the need for a patient-specific prescription. Imprimis customers could purchase Dropless and LessDrops medications in convenient 20-unit boxes without the need for patient-specific prescriptions. The Company planned to expand its ophthalmology program and introduce additional innovative medications for glaucoma, wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema, dry eye disease, and ocular infection and inflammation.

Imprimis Pharma Sold its Pennsylvania Facility in June 2017

On June 29, 2017, the Company entered into an agreement to sell its Folcroft, Pennsylvania facility and sinus related assets for $450,000. The closing of this transaction was expected to occur on July 17, 2017 and was subject to customary terms and conditions. Imprimis Pharma desired to focus on its core growing ophthalmology business. The sale of Folcroft facility helped the Company in reducing non-strategic overhead expenses.

Imprimis Pharma's 503B Outsourcing Facility

Imprimis Pharma's New Jersey dispensing facility is registered with the US FDA as an outsourcing facility. The Company's 503B outsourcing facility, equipped with robotics for automated filling and labeling of products, initially produced and dispensed Imprimis' core sterile ophthalmic medications in compliance with current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) requirements for outsourcing facilities.

About DEA Manufacturer Controlled Substance Registration Certificate

Under the authority of the Controlled Substances Act of 1970, the DEA's Office of Diversion Control (OD) regulates the manufacture and distribution of controlled substances in the United States. This regulatory control is designed to prevent the diversion of legitimate pharmaceutical drugs into illegal channels and to ensure that there is a sufficient supply for legitimate medical uses. The Controlled Substances Ordering System (CSOS) is expected to bring numerous benefits to the manufacturing, distribution, and pharmacy community. Issuance of a DEA registration to prescribe controlled substances is predicated on successfully completing all of the requirements imposed by the state in which the practitioner will conduct business and obtaining a state license.

About Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Founded in 2012, Imprimis Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary and novel sterile and topical drug formulations. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the Company owns and operates production and dispensing facilities located in California and New Jersey.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 25, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Imprimis Pharma's stock declined 1.87%, ending the trading session at $1.57.

Volume traded for the day: 80.86 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, Imprimis Pharma's market cap was at $33.05 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

