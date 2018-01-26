Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Popular's Q4 NPA Improved Y-O-Y

Stock Monitor: HDFC Bank Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q4 FY17, Popular's net interest income grew to $387.22 million from $355.41 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's net interest income after provision for loan losses also improved to $315.73 million in Q4 FY17 from $314.04 million in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, other non-interest income stood at $83.52 million for the reported quarter compared to $130.16 million in the last year's same quarter.

The Company reported a net loss applicable to common stock of $103.09 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to net loss applicable to common stock of $5.04 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Adjusting for the impact from tax, the Company posted an adjusted net income of $66.20 million.

In the full year FY17, Popular's net interest income increased to $1.50 billion from $1.42 billion in FY16. The Company's other non-interest income came in at $429.23 million during FY17 compared to $505.72 million in the previous year. Furthermore, net income applicable to common stock came in at $103.96 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, during FY17 versus $212.97 million, or $2.05 per diluted share in FY16.

Earnings Metrics

The Company reported a negative return on average assets of 0.94% in Q4 FY17 versus a negative return of 0.04% in the prior year's comparable quarter. The Company also posted a negative return on average common equity of 7.67% in Q4 FY17 compared to a negative return on average common equity of 0.38% in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the Company's net interest margin was 3.90% during Q4 FY17 versus 4.02% in Q4 FY16.

The Company's non-GAAP tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 10.07% at December 31, 2017, compared to 11.78% at December 31, 2016. During Q4 FY17, non-GAAP tangible common book value per common share was $43.02 versus $43.12 in the prior year's corresponding quarter. As on December 31, 2017, common equity tier 1 ratio was 16.30% compared to 16.48% as on December 31, 2016.

Balance Sheet Analyzed

Popular's average total interest earnings assets balance was $39.50 billion at the end of Q4 FY17 compared to $35.26 billion at the end of Q4 FY16. The yield on the average total interest earnings assets stood at 4.49% in Q4 FY17 compared to 4.65% in Q4 FY16. The Company's average total interest-bearing deposits were $27.03 billion as on December 31, 2017, versus $23.66 billion recorded as on December 31, 2016. The Company's rate on average total interest-bearing deposits was 0.54% in Q4 FY17 compared to 0.58% in Q4 FY16. Additionally, net interest spread stood at 3.69% in the reported quarter compared to 3.79% in the last year's same quarter.

The Company had total non-performing assets of $743.17 million at December 31, 2017, which came in lower than the $774.40 million reported at December 31, 2016. Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio to loans held-in-portfolio ratio was 2.27% at December 31, 2017, compared to 2.45% at December 31, 2016.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 25, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Popular's stock dropped 1.87%, ending the trading session at $40.37.

Volume traded for the day: 925.19 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 10.03%; previous three-month period - up 24.56%; and year-to-date - up 13.75%

After yesterday's close, Popular's market cap was at $4.10 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 20.55.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.48%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Foreign Regional Banks industry.

