Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - FDA Granted Final Approval to a Generic Version of Perrigo's Estrace Cream

FDA's Approved Launch of AB Rated Generic Version of Epiduo® Gel

On the same day, Perrigo received a final approval from the FDA and it launched an AB rated generic version of Epiduo® (adapalene and benzoyl peroxide) Gel - 0.1%/2.5%. Epiduo® Gel is indicated for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older. On January 03, 2018, FDA granted tentative approval for the generic version of Prolensa® (bromfenac ophthalmic solution) 0.07%. the Company previously settled litigation with Bausch & Lomb Inc. for this product.

Approvals Received by FDA in 2017

In November 2017, FDA provided tentative approval to the generic version of Picato® Gel 0.05%, indicated for the topical treatment of actinic keratosis. Perrigo received tentative approval from FDA for the generic version of Picato® Gel 0.015% in October 2017.

Perrigo received final approvals from FDA for its AB rated Abbreviated New Drug Application (NDA) referencing Exalgo® - 32mg extended release tablets (hydromorphone HCl), and tentative approval for the generic version of Acanya® topical gel 1.2%/2.5% in September 2017.

In August 2017, FDA granted final approvals to store brand OTC equivalent of Nexium® 24HR capsules, AB rated Abbreviated NDA referencing Mycolog® II Cream (nystatin and triamcinolone acetonide cream USP, 100,000 units/gram and 1 mg/gram). In the same month, FDA provided tentative approval to generic version of Mirvaso® topical gel 0.33%.

In July 2017, Perrigo's AB rated Abbreviated NDA referencing DermOtic® Oil, 0.01% Ear Drops (fluocinolone acetonide oil 0.01%) and AbbVie Inc.'s Androgel® Topical Gel - 1.62% packets (20.25 mg/1.25 g packet and 40.5 mg/2.5 g packet) received FDA's final approvals. In March 2017, the Company's Abbreviated NDA referencing Eli Lilly and Co.'s Axiron® Topical Solution - 30 mg/1.5 mL was approved.

FDA granted final approval to Perrigo's first-to-file Abbreviated NDA referencing Taro Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.'s Topicort® Spray (desoximetasone topical spray, 0.25%) and hydrocodone bitartrate and homatropine methylbromide oral solution (syrup) - 5 mg/1.5 mg per 5 mL, in January and February 2017 respectively.

About Estrace® Cream

Estrace® Cream is indicated in the treatment of moderate to severe symptoms of vulvar and vaginal atrophy due to menopause. According to IMS Health, market sales of Estrace® Cream over the last 12 months were approximately $457 million.

About Perrigo Co. PLC

Founded in 1887 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Perrigo is a leading global healthcare company that delivers value to its customers and consumers by providing Quality Affordable Healthcare Products. The Company is the world's largest manufacturer of over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products and supplier of infant formulas for the store brand market.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 25, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Perrigo's stock rose 1.05%, ending the trading session at $94.59.

Volume traded for the day: 689.41 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 8.71%; previous three-month period - up 9.91%; past twelve-month period - up 29.93%; and year-to-date - up 8.52%

After yesterday's close, Perrigo's market cap was at $13.29 billion.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.68%.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Drug Related Products industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

