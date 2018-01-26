Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Norfolk Southern's Revenue Jumped 7% and Adjusted EPS Advanced 19%

Stock Monitor: Canadian National Railway Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, Norfolk Southern's revenue totaled $2.67 billion, up 7% compared to $2.49 billion in Q4 2016, as overall volumes grew 5% reflecting growth in all three major commodity categories of intermodal, coal, and merchandise. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $2.64 billion.

For the full year 2017, Norfolk Southern's revenue came in at $10.55 billion versus $9.89 billion in FY16.

During Q4 2017, Norfolk Southern's railway operating expenses decreased 4% to $1.7 billion. The effects of the recently enacted Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (tax reform) decreased railway operating expenses by $151 million, more than offsetting growth resulting from increased incentive compensation, higher fuel prices, and a 5% growth in volume.

For Q4 2017, Norfolk Southern's income from railway operations was $1.01 billion. Excluding the $151 million benefit from the tax reform, the Company's adjusted income from railway operations was $863 million in the reported quarter, reflecting an increase of 13% on a y-o-y basis, while adjusted railway operating ratio was 67.7%, representing a 170-basis point improvement over the year ago same period.

Norfolk Southern's net income was $3.97 billion, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $13.79 in for Q4 2017 compared to a net income of $416 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results included the effects of the tax reform, which added $3.48 billion to net income and increased diluted EPS by $12.10.

Excluding the effects of the tax reform, Norfolk Southern's adjusted net income was $486 million, and adjusted diluted EPS were $1.69 in Q4 2017, up 17% and 19%, respectively, compared to $416 million, and $1.42 per diluted share, during Q4 2016. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $1.56 per share.

For the full year 2017, Norfolk Southern's net income was $5.40 billion, and diluted EPS were $18.61. These results include the effects of the enactment of the tax reform, which added $3.48 billion to net income, and increased diluted EPS by $12.00 for the year. For the full year 2017, the Company's net income increased 15% to $1.9 billion and EPS increased 18% to $661 billion. The Company achieved a record operating ratio of 67.4%, which was a 150-basis point improvement over 2016.

Segment Results

During Q4 2017, Norfolk Southern's Intermodal segment had record volumes for the third consecutive quarter and the Company delivered record intermodal revenue of $667 million in the reported quarter, up 14% on a y-o-y basis, driven by market focus, tighten truck capacity, and high demand for consumer goods. Higher fuel surcharges, positive mix, and improved pricing increased the segment's revenue per unit (RPU) by 8%.

During Q4 2017, Norfolk Southern's Merchandise segment's revenue came in at $1.58 billion, up 5% compared to $1.50 billion in Q4 2016. The Company's Coal segment's revenue grew 6% to $426 million versus $403 million in the year earlier comparable quarter.

Cash Matters

Norfolk Southern's cash from operations totaled $3.25 billion in FY17, covering capital spending and generating $1.5 billion in free cash flow. The Company's free cash flow surged 33% on a y-o-y basis, driven by strong operating results and discipline capital spending. Norfolk Southern's return to shareholders totaled $1.7 billion in FY17, through $703 million of dividends and $1 billion in share repurchases.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 25, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Norfolk Southern's stock declined 1.14%, ending the trading session at $148.23.

Volume traded for the day: 1.65 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.56 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 2.57%; previous three-month period - up 12.03%; past twelve-month period - up 22.98%; and year-to-date - up 2.30%

After yesterday's close, Norfolk Southern's market cap was at $42.98 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 23.57.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.65%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Railroads industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors