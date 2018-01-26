Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

OJSC Surgutneftegas (SGGD) OJSC Surgutneftegas: Statement of a significant fact 'Information on the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors' 26-Jan-2018 / 12:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Statement[1] of a significant fact "Information on the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors and its agenda" 1. General information 1.1. The Open Joint Stock Company "Surgutneftegas" issuer's full corporate name 1.2. The OJSC "Surgutneftegas" issuer's abbreviat ed corporate name 1.3. The ul.Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo, 1, building 1, Surgut, issuer's Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Tyumenskaya location Oblast, Russian Federation 1.4. The 1028600584540 issuer's OGRN code 1.5. The 8602060555 issuer's taxpayer identific ation number (INN) 1.6. The 00155-A issuer's unique code as assigned by the registeri ng authority 1.7. http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/ru/investors/ [1]; Website used by the issuer to http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 disclose informati on 2. Information content 2.1. Date when the Chairman of the issuer's Board of Directors resolved to hold a meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 26 January 2018. 2.2. Date when the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors will be held: 31 January 2018. 2.3. Agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 1. On putting the nominated candidates on the list of candidates for voting on elections to the Board of Directors of OJSC "Surgutneftegas". 2. On putting the nominated candidates on the list of candidates for voting on elections to the Auditing Committee of OJSC "Surgutneftegas". 3. On recognizing a member of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" Board of Directors as an independent member. 3. Signature 3.1. Acting Director General OJSC "Surgutneftegas" ___________________ A.N.Bulanov 3.2. Date 26 January 2018 STAMP =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information. ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 5141 End of Announcement EQS News Service 648741 26-Jan-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=55af7fb5d5e6fd6d305f4410c8263b41&application_id=648741&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

January 26, 2018 06:56 ET (11:56 GMT)