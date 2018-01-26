Ashland Inc.: Ashland to increase prices for composites products in EMEA

BARCELONA, SPAIN, January 26, 2018 - Ashland today announced it will increase the price of its portfolio of UPR and gelcoat products in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) by 100 Euros per metric ton and its portfolio of epoxy vinyl ester products by 150 Euros per metric ton. This increase will take effect February 1, 2018, or as soon as possible thereafter as contracts allow. This increase is in addition to the increase announcement of December 8, 2017.

This increase is primarily driven by continued escalation of costs in key raw materials including styrene, liquid epoxy resins (LERs) and glycols. Ashland continues to make these decisions with the intent to ensure it is servicing customers with the utmost quality and performance and the ability to continue reinvesting in its product line.

About Ashland

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a premier global specialty chemicals company serving customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care and pharmaceutical. At Ashland, we are approximately 6,500 passionate, tenacious solvers - from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators - who thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com (http://ashland.com/) to learn more.

