Active-Investors: Wired News - Global IT Firm Wipro Acquires Minority Stake in US-based Global Marketing Services Company Harte Hanks

Details of the deal

In exchange for Wipro's $9.9 million investment, Harte Hanks will offer convertible preferred shares which can be changed to 16% common stock of Harte Hanks on a pre-closing basis. These convertible preferred shares are priced at $0.991 per share of Harte Hanks' common stock. The deal has the requisite protection clauses and are eligible for 5% dividend which will be payable on liquidation. As part of the agreement, Harte Hanks will offer one director/ observer position to a Wipro nominee in its Board. The transaction is expected to close immediately within one week.

Wipro and Harte Hanks had entered into a strategic partnership in March 2017 to jointly offer marketing technology services. As per the terms of the partnership, Wipro also agreed to upgrade Harte Hank's data analytics and applications platform, create a scalable operating model, and simplify IT related processes. The joint marketing technology services offered by both companies were aimed at the needs of Chief Marketing Officers and including the marketing of the Signal Hub platform, an end-to-end Big Data analytics platform from Opera Solutions, which leverages a unique architecture and cutting-edge technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence to generate behavioral insights for marketers. The partnership is a great value proposition for the customers as they get the dual advantage of Wipro's strong understanding of industry verticals, cognitive & analytical capabilities and process automation as well as Harte Hanks' established agency expertise, strong MarTech capabilities, Customer Insights, and Customer Experience offerings.

The increasing digitalization in the world requires marketers to have deep understanding of their customers to offer an engaging personalized experience which in turn requires them to make massive investments in customer data, marketing tools, and a technology stack. But in engaging with Wipro-Harte Hanks, marketing professionals get access to a comprehensive and integrated solutions that address marketing needs in a holistic manner.

Management Comments

Commenting on the acquisition of minority stake in Harte Hanks, Srini Pallia, President - Consumer Business Unit at Wipro, said:

"Wipro's investment in Harte Hanks reflects our continued commitment to offer leading-edge marketing technology and digital services that cater to the needs of Chief Marketing Officers and marketing professionals, across industry segments. This investment strengthens our existing partnership with Harte Hanks and enables us to address a key industry challenge by offering "Marketing as a Service'."

Karen Puckett, Harte Hanks' CEO, added:

"Enterprises and brands are working hard to better understand their customer's buying journey and are deploying technology to help them interact with customers in relevant, meaningful ways. However, CMOs are increasingly concerned about marketing's capability to acquire and manage technology effectively. This partnership squarely addresses those opportunities."

About Wipro Ltd

Bengaluru, India headquartered Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services Company. The Company harnesses the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics, and emerging technologies to help its clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. The Company offers its comprehensive portfolio of services to clients across six continents and is supported by a team of 160,000 employees.

About Harte Hanks, Inc.

San Antonio, Texas-based Harte Hanks is global marketing services company specializing in omni-channel marketing solutions including consulting, strategic assessment, data, analytics, digital, social, mobile, print, direct mail, and contact center. The Company helps brands win attention, build trust and earn loyalty in an ever-changing world by creating meaningful interactions that connect the clients to their target customers in more powerful ways.

Harte Hanks has a global presence with 32 offices across six countries in North America, Asia/Pacific and Europe. The Company has an employee strength of over 5000+ people.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 25, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Wipro's stock slightly climbed 0.91%, ending the trading session at $5.56.

Volume traded for the day: 1.27 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.09%; previous three-month period - up 4.71%; past twelve-month period - up 15.59%; and year-to-date - up 1.65%

After yesterday's close, Wipro's market cap was at $22.83 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 19.93.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.36%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Information Technology Services industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

