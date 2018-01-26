Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: TE Connectivity's Net Sales Advanced 14%; Adjusted EPS Surged 22%

Stock Monitor: Amphenol Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the quarter ended December 29, 2017, TE Connectivity's net sales were $3.48 billion, up 14% as reported and 8% organically over net sales of $3.06 billion in Q1 FY17. The Company's revenue numbers exceeded analysts' expectations of $3.37 billion.

During Q1 FY18, TE Connectivity's GAAP operating income was $581 million, and included $35 million of restructuring charges and $7 million of acquisition charges, compared to an operating income of $495 million in Q1 FY17. The Company's adjusted operating income was $623 million, with an adjusted operating margin of 17.9%, leveraging the strong organic growth of 8%.

For Q1 FY18, TE Connectivity's diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations were a loss of $0.11, reflecting a one-time charge associated with new US tax regulations. The Company's adjusted EPS surged 22% to $1.40, which is a record on a quarterly basis for the Company. TE Connectivity's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $1.25 per share.

Segment Results

During Q1 FY18, TE Connectivity's Transportation Solutions segment's net sales surged 21.3% to $2.03 billion, as a result of sales increases in all end markets. The segment's operating income advanced 21% at $420 million versus $348 million in the year earlier same quarter.

The Company's Industrial Solutions segment's net sales advanced 10.9% to $882 million, primarily due to increased sales in the industrial equipment end market. The segment's operating income soared 46% to $102 million versus $70 million in the year earlier comparable quarter.

For Q1 FY18, TE Connectivity's Communications Solutions segment's net sales decreased 4.6% to $566 million, with sales declines in the subsea communications end market, partially offset by sales increases in the appliances and, to a lesser degree, the data and devices end markets. The segment recorded an operating income of $59 million compared to $77 million in the year earlier corresponding quarter.

Cash Flow

TE Connectivity's cash flow from continuing operating activities was $350 million and free cash flow was $127 million, with $355 million returned to shareholders.

Excluding SubCom, total orders were $3.5 billion, up 11% organically over the first quarter of 2017; while the book-to-bill ratio was 1.06.

Outlook

For the second quarter of the fiscal year 2018, TE Connectivity is forecasting net sales of $3.55 billion to $3.65 billion, reflecting an increase of 12% on an actual basis and 6% on an organic basis y-o-y at the mid-point.

TE Connectivity is forecasting diluted EPS from continuing operations to be in the range of $1.18 to $1.22, including net restructuring, acquisition-related, and other charges of $0.15. The Company expects an adjusted EPS of $1.33 to $1.37 which represents a 13% improvement at the mid-point versus Q2 FY17.

For the full fiscal year 2018, TE Connectivity is projecting net sales of $14.1 billion to $14.3 billion, reflecting an 8% actual and a 5% organic growth at the mid-point versus the prior year. The Company's diluted EPS from continuing operations is expected to be between $3.61 to $3.71, including net restructuring, acquisition-related, and other charges of $0.37, and a tax-related charge of $1.42. TE Connectivity is expecting adjusted EPS of $5.40 to $5.50 for FY18, reflecting a 13% growth at the mid-point compared to FY17.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 25, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, TE Connectivity's stock was marginally up 0.24%, ending the trading session at $102.64.

Volume traded for the day: 2.64 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.64 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 8.10%; previous three-month period - up 15.21%; past twelve-month period - up 36.54%; and year-to-date - up 8.00%

After yesterday's close, TE Connectivity's market cap was at $36.44 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 21.95.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.56%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Diversified Electronics industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors