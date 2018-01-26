Active-Investors: Wired News - SPI Energy Signs Strategic Agreement With COOIX

Stock Monitor: NVE Corp. Post Earnings Reporting

The Announcement

COOIX, based out of Beijing, focuses primarily on operating blockchain and data computing platforms, where it specializes in financial data services and delivers customers with safety, efficiency, and low cost data connectivity through technology and business innovation. SPI Energy, on the other hand, is focused on the EPC/BT, storage, and O2O PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation, and sale of utility scale and residential photovoltaic (PV) projects in China, Japan, Europe, and North America. Moreover, the Company operates an online energy ecommerce and investment platform, in addition to a B2B ecommerce platform delivering PV and storage products in Australia.

Prior to the announcement, on January 15, 2018, SPI Energy announced that it established a blockchain-based infrastructure application division in Palo Alto, California, to explore blockchain-based infrastructure and ecommerce application in global presence. The Company currently maintains global operations across Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia.

Later, on January 18, 2018, SPI Energy announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, SPI China Ltd, established a strategic partnership with Hoofoo Inc., the leading hack-proof cryptocurrency wallet for iOS and Android phones. Under the terms of the strategic partnership, Hoofoo authorized SPI Energy to distribute its hack proof cryptocurrency wallet in global presence by leveraging SPI Energy's existing presence in Australia, Europe, the United States, and China. SPI Energy also added that it would work with Hoofoo on advancing the technology front, where HooFoo is a technology Company focused on cryptocurrency developments.

Company Growth Prospects

On November 15, 2017, SPI Energy announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, SPI Solar Japan GK, completed a successful grid-connection and sales of "Shibayama 1" solar plant in Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo, with a capacity of about 2.4 MW, and an estimated total capacity of 3.1 million kWh annually. The project was among the total of 4.8 MW under construction by Kyocera, Japan, with 20 years FIT at 36 yen/kWh supply to Tokyo Electric Power Co., which is one of the major electricity suppliers in Japan.

Prior to the announcement, on January 11, 2018, SPI Energy announced that it received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of NASDAQ, on January 05, 2018, indicating that SPI Energy was not in compliance with Nasdaq's listing rules, for continued listing, as the Company failed to file with the SEC, a Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K, including an interim balance sheet and income statement for the recently completed Q2 FY17 (June 30, 2017). The Notice had no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's securities, and SPI Energy had 60 days, from the date of the Notice, or until March 06, 2018, to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Listing Rules.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 25, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, SPI Energy's stock fell 4.63%, ending the trading session at $1.03.

Volume traded for the day: 961.38 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 71.67%; previous six-month period - up 93.32%; and year-to-date - up 61.09%

After yesterday's close, SPI Energy's market cap was at $74.68 million.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor - Specialized industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

