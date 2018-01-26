The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 30 January 2018 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: TORM A ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 62,298,846 shares (USD 622,988.46) ------------------------------------------------------------ Change: 11,920,000 shares (USD 119,200) ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 74,218,846 shares (USD 742,188.46) ------------------------------------------------------------ Subscription price: USD 8.39 (corresponding to DKK 51.00) ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: USD 0.01 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: TRMD A ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 120191 ------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=660941