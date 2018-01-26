Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Ford's Quarterly Revenue Grew 7%; Adjusted EPS Soared 30%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) ("Ford"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=F. The Company reported its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 and full fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on January 24, 2018. The multinational automaker's earnings exceeded market expectations and provided guidance for the full fiscal year 2018. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, Ford reported revenues of $41.3 billion, up 7% on a y-o-y basis, driven by higher wholesale volume and automotive revenue higher than a year earlier. The Company's sales topped analysts' expectations of $36.3 billion.

For the full fiscal year 2017, Ford reported revenues of $156.78 billion compared to $151.80 billion in FY16, with full year average transaction prices in the US up $1,300, more than twice the industry average.

During Q4 2017, Ford's adjusted pre-tax profit was $1.7 billion, down $0.4 billion on a y-o-y basis due to higher commodity cost and adverse exchange. For Q4 2017, the Company's net income totaled $2.4 billion, up $3.2 billion compared to the year ago same period, attributed to lower remeasurement loss on pension and OPEB plans and a favorable tax planning. Ford's adjusted EPS came in at $0.39, up 30% versus the year ago comparable period due to a favorable tax planning. The Company's earnings lagged Wall Street's estimates of $0.43 per share.

For FY17, Ford's net income was $7.60 billion, up 65% compared to a net income of $4.60 billion in FY16.

Segment Results

During Q4 2017, Ford's North America segment's revenue came in at $24.1 billion, up 4% on a y-o-y basis on higher volume. The segment's wholesale volume totaled 739,000, up 5% compared to the year ago corresponding period, driven by a higher share in the US and a favorable change in the dealer stock. The North America segment's pre-tax profit came in at $1.6 billion, down $0.3 billion from Q4 2016, attributed to Expedition and Navigator launch effects, and higher commodity and warranty costs.

For Q4 2017, Ford's South America segment's revenue grew $0.3 billion to $1.7 billion, due to volume and pricing. The segment's pre-tax loss totaled $197 million for the reported quarter, improving 33% on a y-o-y basis, attributed to an improvement in macroeconomic conditions in the region. The South America segment notched a fifth consecutive quarter of improving operating margin and pre-tax results.

In the European region, Ford's revenue totaled $8.1 billion, up $0.9 billion compared to the year ago same period, driven by a favorable mix, as well as higher volume and net pricing. The Europe segment's pre-tax profit came in at $56 million, down $110 million from Q4 2016, due to Brexit effects, and higher warranty and commodity costs.

Cash Matters

For FY17, Ford's net cash provided by operating activities totaled $18.10 billion compared to $19.85 billion in FY16. The Company's balance sheet remains strong with cash and marketable securities totaling $26.5 billion, and liquidity at more than $37 billion.

Outlook

For FY18, Ford is expecting revenue to be up to flat. This will be supported by 23 global product launches compared to 11 in FY17. The Company is estimating adjusted EPS within a range of $1.45 to $1.70, assuming an adjusted effective tax rate of about 15% for FY18, which is similar to FY17.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 25, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Ford Motor's stock declined 3.98%, ending the trading session at $11.57.

Volume traded for the day: 114.67 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 37.39 million shares.

Stock performance in the last six-month - up 4.61%

After yesterday's close, Ford Motor's market cap was at $46.23 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 10.50.

The stock has a dividend yield of 5.19%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Auto Manufacturers - Major industry.

