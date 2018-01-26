

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $590 million, or $1.25 per share. This was higher than $566 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $4.01 billion. This was up from $3.70 billion last year.



NextEra Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $590 Mln. vs. $566 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.25 vs. $1.21 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.31 -Revenue (Q4): $4.01 Bln vs. $3.70 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.4%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.45 to $7.95



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX