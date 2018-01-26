Active-Investors: Free Research Report as General Dynamics' Quarterly Revenue Jumped 8.1%; Adjusted EPS Surged 32.3%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE: GD). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=GD. General Dynamics reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on January 24, 2018. The aerospace and defense Company exceeded earnings expectations. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

General Dynamics reported Q4 2017 revenue of $8.28 billion, up 8.1% compared to revenue of $7.65 billion in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers fell short of analysts' estimates of $8.44 billion.

For full year 2017, General Dynamics reported revenues of $30.97 billion, up 1.3% compared to $30.56 billion in FY16.

For Q4 2017, General Dynamics' operating earnings surged 34.6% to $1.03 billion compared to $768 million in Q4 2016. In the reported quarter Company-wide operating margin was 12.5%, 250 basis points higher than the year ago comparable period.

General Dynamics reported earnings from continuing operations of $636 million in Q4 2017, a 9.7% over Q4 2016 earnings of $580 million. The Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations jumped 11.1% to $2.10 compared to $1.89 in the year ago same quarter. Absent a $119 million one-time, non-cash decrement to earnings from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, General Dynamics' Q4 2017 earnings from continuing operations were $755 million, up 30.2% and diluted EPS from continuing operations came in at $2.50, reflecting a 32.3% increase on a y-o-y basis. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates for earnings of $2.37 per share.

General Dynamics full-year 2017 earnings from continuing operations were $2.9 billion, reflecting growth of 8.7%, while diluted EPS from continuing operations advanced 10.6% to $9.56. Excluding the impact of tax reform, General Dynamics' full-year earnings from continuing operations were $3 billion, up 13.1%, and diluted EPS from continuing operations was $9.95, up 15.2% compared to the year ago same period.

General Dynamics' Segment Results

The Aerospace group revenue increased 8.6% to $1.98 billion and operating earnings surged 24.1% to $340 million, while operating margin expanded 220 basis points at 17.2%. The book-to-bill at Aerospace in the reported quarter was $1.3 to $1 denominated and $1.4 to $1 in units. In Aerospace, the Company expect 2018 revenue to be $8.35 billion to $8.4 billion, and operating earnings to be slightly in excess of $1.5 billion with an operating margin rate of 18%.

For Q4 2017, the Combat Systems segment's revenue was $1.75 billion, up 5.2% and operating earnings jumped 13% to $260 million on the strength of 110 basis point improvement in operating margins.

During Q4 2017, the Information Systems and Technology group jumped 9.5% to $2.49 billion. The segment's operating earnings of $282 million in the reported quarter were 22.1% better than the year ago corresponding period on a 110-basis point improvement in operating margin.

The Marine Systems segment reported revenue of $2.1 billion, up 8.6% compared to the year-ago same quarter. Operating earnings of $167 million were up $125 million versus the year ago same quarter, and operating margin was 8.1%.

Cash Matters

General Dynamics' net cash provided by operating activities for the full year totaled $3.9 billion compared to $2.2 billion in 2016. The Company's free cash flow from operations for FY17 was $3.5 billion.

Backlog

General Dynamics' total backlog at the end of 2017 was $63.2 billion. The Company's estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimate of value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options, was $24.8 billion. General Dynamics' total potential contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $88 billion at the end of the year.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 25, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, General Dynamics' stock climbed 3.31%, ending the trading session at $226.53.

Volume traded for the day: 3.12 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.29 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 11.79%; previous three-month period - up 6.81%; past twelve-month period - up 29.21%; and year-to-date - up 11.34%

After yesterday's close, General Dynamics' market cap was at $67.22 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 22.50.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.48%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. This sector was up 0.7% at the end of the session.

