First Quantum Minerals Announces its Preliminary 2017 Production and Sales

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company") (TSX: FM) today announced its preliminary production and sales for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017. Total copper production and sales for the year exceeded the prior year by approximately 6% and 8%, respectively.

Amounts are preliminary and subject to final adjustment. The final amounts and the 2018 to 2020 market guidance will be published in the Company's financial results for fourth quarter and Year 2017 scheduled for release on February 12, 2018.

Q4 Q3 Q4 Year Year Total 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 Copper production (tonnes)[1] 154,319 145,376 146,101 573,963 539,458 Copper sales (tonnes) 151,905 148,894 136,265 580,130 535,613 Nickel production (contained tonnes) - 6,325 6,206 17,837 23,624 Nickel sales (contained tonnes) 865 7,099 6,073 18,683 25,882 Gold production (ounces) 51,904 47,213 54,234 199,736 214,012 Gold sales (ounces) 50,723 51,729 45,620 201,376 232,783 Zinc production (tonnes) 3,555 4,378 11,084 20,723 28,862 Zinc sales (tonnes) 3,282 5,378 11,971 21,851 27,361 Q4 Q3 Q4 Year Year Kansanshi 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 Copper production (tonnes)[1] 64,800 58,706 65,950 250,801 253,272 Copper sales (tonnes)[2] 74,974 64,311 64,904 267,700 268,459 Gold production (ounces) 36,363 33,297 40,331 140,595 148,220 Gold sales (ounces) 35,910 37,054 30,592 139,735 156,840 Q4 Q3 Q4 Year Year Sentinel 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 Copper production (tonnes) 57,190 53,533 47,785 190,683 139,600 Copper sales (tonnes) 44,767 50,855 39,494 177,360 115,782 Q4 Q3 Q4 Year Year Las Cruces 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 Copper cathode production (tonnes) 18,700 17,488 17,156 73,664 73,643 Copper cathode sales (tonnes) 17,903 17,049 15,656 74,664 73,359 Q4 Q3 Q4 Year Year Guelb Moghrein 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 Copper production (tonnes) 7,155 6,756 6,078 28,791 32,818 Copper sales (tonnes) 6,811 6,765 5,840 28,999 36,330 Gold production (ounces) 13,270 11,435 11,140 49,213 53,951 Gold sales (ounces) 12,384 11,616 11,959 50,453 63,335 Q4 Q3 Q4 Year Year Ravensthorpe 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 Nickel production (contained tonnes) - 6,325 6,206 17,837 23,624 Nickel sales (contained tonnes) 865 7,099 6,073 18,683 25,882 Q4 Q3 Q4 Year Year Ã‡ayeli 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 Copper production (tonnes) 3,284 5,492 5,741 16,523 25,330 Copper sales (tonnes) 4,266 6,462 7,257 17,716 26,795 Zinc production (tonnes) 379 653 1,610 3,326 8,062 Zinc sales (tonnes) - 1,944 2,387 4,435 6,825 Q4 Q3 Q4 Year Year Pyhäsalmi 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 Copper production (tonnes) 3,190 3,401 3,391 13,501 14,795 Copper sales (tonnes) 3,184 3,452 3,114 13,691 14,708 Zinc production (tonnes) 3,176 3,725 9,474 17,397 20,800 Zinc sales (tonnes) 3,282 3,434 9,584 17,416 20,536 Pyrite production (tonnes) 154,855 184,486 4,770 692,124 490,480 Pyrite sales (tonnes) 114,712 91,569 111,273 418,743 517,922

[1] Production presented on a copper concentrate basis, i.e. mine production only. Production does not include output from the Kansanshi smelter.

[2] Sales include third-party sales of concentrate, cathode and anode attributable to Kansanshi (excluding copper cathode and anode sales attributable to Sentinel).

