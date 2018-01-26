sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

First Quantum Minerals Announces its Preliminary 2017 Production and Sales

TORONTO, January 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company") (TSX: FM) today announced its preliminary production and sales for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017. Total copper production and sales for the year exceeded the prior year by approximately 6% and 8%, respectively.

Amounts are preliminary and subject to final adjustment. The final amounts and the 2018 to 2020 market guidance will be published in the Company's financial results for fourth quarter and Year 2017 scheduled for release on February 12, 2018.

Q4      Q3      Q4     Year    Year
    Total                                 2017    2017    2016    2017    2016
    Copper production (tonnes)[1]        154,319 145,376 146,101 573,963 539,458
    Copper sales (tonnes)                151,905 148,894 136,265 580,130 535,613

    Nickel production (contained tonnes)       -   6,325   6,206  17,837  23,624
    Nickel sales (contained tonnes)          865   7,099   6,073  18,683  25,882

    Gold production (ounces)              51,904  47,213  54,234 199,736 214,012
    Gold sales (ounces)                   50,723  51,729  45,620 201,376 232,783

    Zinc production (tonnes)               3,555   4,378  11,084  20,723  28,862
    Zinc sales (tonnes)                    3,282   5,378  11,971  21,851  27,361

                                           Q4      Q3      Q4     Year    Year
    Kansanshi                             2017    2017    2016    2017    2016
    Copper production (tonnes)[1]         64,800  58,706  65,950 250,801 253,272
    Copper sales (tonnes)[2]              74,974  64,311  64,904 267,700 268,459

    Gold production (ounces)              36,363  33,297  40,331 140,595 148,220
    Gold sales (ounces)                   35,910  37,054  30,592 139,735 156,840

                                           Q4      Q3      Q4     Year    Year
    Sentinel                              2017    2017    2016    2017    2016
    Copper production (tonnes)            57,190  53,533  47,785 190,683 139,600
    Copper sales (tonnes)                 44,767  50,855  39,494 177,360 115,782

                                           Q4      Q3      Q4     Year    Year
    Las Cruces                            2017    2017    2016    2017    2016
    Copper cathode production (tonnes)    18,700  17,488  17,156  73,664  73,643
    Copper cathode sales (tonnes)         17,903  17,049  15,656  74,664  73,359

                                           Q4      Q3      Q4     Year    Year
    Guelb Moghrein                        2017    2017    2016    2017    2016
    Copper production (tonnes)             7,155   6,756   6,078  28,791  32,818
    Copper sales (tonnes)                  6,811   6,765   5,840  28,999  36,330

    Gold production (ounces)              13,270  11,435  11,140  49,213  53,951
    Gold sales (ounces)                   12,384  11,616  11,959  50,453  63,335

                                           Q4      Q3      Q4     Year    Year
    Ravensthorpe                          2017    2017    2016    2017    2016
    Nickel production (contained tonnes)       -   6,325   6,206  17,837  23,624
    Nickel sales (contained tonnes)          865   7,099   6,073  18,683  25,882

                                           Q4      Q3      Q4     Year    Year
    Ã‡ayeli                                2017    2017    2016    2017    2016
    Copper production (tonnes)             3,284   5,492   5,741  16,523  25,330
    Copper sales (tonnes)                  4,266   6,462   7,257  17,716  26,795
    Zinc production (tonnes)                 379     653   1,610   3,326   8,062
    Zinc sales (tonnes)                        -   1,944   2,387   4,435   6,825

                                           Q4      Q3      Q4     Year    Year
    Pyhäsalmi                             2017    2017    2016    2017    2016
    Copper production (tonnes)             3,190   3,401   3,391  13,501  14,795
    Copper sales (tonnes)                  3,184   3,452   3,114  13,691  14,708

    Zinc production (tonnes)               3,176   3,725   9,474  17,397  20,800
    Zinc sales (tonnes)                    3,282   3,434   9,584  17,416  20,536

    Pyrite production (tonnes)           154,855 184,486   4,770 692,124 490,480
    Pyrite sales (tonnes)                114,712  91,569 111,273 418,743 517,922

[1] Production presented on a copper concentrate basis, i.e. mine production only. Production does not include output from the Kansanshi smelter.
[2] Sales include third-party sales of concentrate, cathode and anode attributable to Kansanshi (excluding copper cathode and anode sales attributable to Sentinel).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
G. Clive Newall
President

For further information visit our website at http://www.first-quantum.com

North American contact:
Sharon Loung
Director
Investor Relations
Tel: +1(647)-346-3934, Fax: +1(604)-688-3818
Toll Free: 1(888)688-6577
E-Mail: sharon.loung@fqml.com

United Kingdom contact:
Clive Newall
President
Tel: +44-140-327-3484, Fax: +44-140-327-3494
E-Mail: clive.newall@fqml.com



