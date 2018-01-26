Cuba Ventures Corp.: Cuba Ventures Corp. Signs DA to Acquire Equity in United States Publisher of The Cuba Trade Magazine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cuba Ventures Corp. (TSX-V:CUV) (Frankfurt:IJA2) (OTCBB:MPSFF) (the "Company") - Media Division - is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement ("DA") to purchase a minority equity interest in Miami based publisher, THIRD CIRCLE PUBLISHING LLC, the publisher of numerous publications including, The Cuba Trade Magazine, arguably the most widely distributed Cuba business and travel focused print magazine in the United States and worldwide.

Cuba Trade Magazine Media Kit (http://cubaventures.com/assets/docs/CubaTrade-Mediakit-2017-2018.pdf)

About Cuba Trade Magazine

Cuba Trade Magazine is the only national monthly publication devoted to covering trade, travel and investment between Cuba and the U.S. business community.

Cuba Trade Magazine (http://cubaventures.com/about/cuba-trade-magazine) is read monthly by the most influential sector of the international business community, ranging from executives who work for major international corporations, to business owners, entrepreneurs, state officials, and all members of United States Congress, as well as U.S. domiciled embassies and trade consulates.

The magazine is delivered each month via direct mail and through exclusive distribution channels including: leading business organizations (World Trade Centers, Engage Cuba, the US Agricultural Coalition); city and state economic development councils (the Houston Partnership, Arkansas Economic Development Commission, etc.); all Cuban, Caribbean and Latin American study centers in U.S. colleges and universities; business schools; Cuba-specific NGOs (the U.S. Chamber's Cuba Business Council, the Center for Democracy in the Americas, etc.); the Cuban Embassy in Washington and to Cuban economic ministers; on all Havana Air flights; and to all members of the United States Congress (via private and direct courier). Cuba Trade Magazine is also distributed in select newsstands in the United States (including key airports) and is available in all Barnes & Noble bookstores.

Cuba Trade Magazine (http://www.cubatrademagazine.com/) also has a website that amalgamates all relevant Cuba news worldwide on a 24-hour basis, as well as its own content and research documents, with a daily news report that is sent to a select list of key executives and subscribers.

Cuba Trade Magazine readers work in international trade, finance, law, insurance, telecom, real estate, hospitality, transportation, energy, manufacturing, construction, pharmaceuticals, information technology, logistics and agriculture.

Cuba Ventures and Cuba Trade Magazine to bridge Digital and Print Media

As Print and Digital continue to coexist in a unified manner, so too has Cuba Ventures Corp wished to expand its Cuba-centric digital media empire into highly desirable Cuba focused printed media. The Cuba Ventures wholly owned subsidiary Travelucion controls 432 cuba-centric websites in up to 5 languages, collectively generating approximating 35 million page views per year. Since the 2014 visit by President Obama to Cuba, visits from U.S. IP addresses to these proprietary websites have exponentially increased from just 6% in 2014 to 38.6% in 2017.

Cuba Trade Magazine is arguably the most influential Cuba focused printed magazine in the United States, with an exemplary national distribution network and readership. Cuba Ventures and Cuba Trade Magazine consider that advertisers should be given the best of both worlds, with full coverage across both digital media platforms and elegant ads in a luxurious printed magazine. This new equity partnership will unify our online advertisers to a prominent print media circulation and, vise versa, creating a worldwide borderless media dissemination that will transcend continents and global readership.

Miami based Third Circle Publishing LLC and Vancouver based Cuba Ventures Corp agree that, a non Cuba domiciled, all encompassing media empire, focused uniquely upon Cuba, will ultimately become a very advantageous asset, as the sea of change ameliorates the political landscape between the United States and Cuba. CEO Steve Marshall commented, "In April 2018 Cuba will welcome a new president and, with that advent, a new era of collaboration between the United States and Cuba could ensue. We collectively envisage a time when 1000s of U.S. companies will be scrambling to promote goods and services to a highly targeted market of readers and web visitors, both internationally, in the United States and, to sway the decisions of the almost 5 million annual international visitors to the island. The new partnership between Cuba Trade Magazine and Cuba Ventures Corp is the epitome of that synergy. At Cuba Ventures we believe in providing our shareholders with future proof investments that work in unison, to self promote and expose our numerous divisions and technologies to the masses via a proprietary media network, via a powerful media network that autonomously propagates the furtherance of our other revenue generating divisions and mobile apps". Richard Roffman, CTM Publisher, added, "Third Circle Publishing shares the international vision of Cuba Ventures. By expanding our horizons and exposure on hundreds of websites, so too will our advertisers in the U.S. and Worldwide benefit from heightened Cuba-centric coverage. Creating a unified and seamless reader experience across multiple media platforms, which transcend international borders, is the aspiration of all publishers".

Notable Highlights of the Cuba Digital and Print Media Powerhouse

Increased worldwide print advertising sales for Cuba Trade Magazine

Increased worldwide digital advertising sales for Cuba Ventures

Cross platform 20% ad commissions

Reciprocal linking and coverage on proprietary digital and print media

Creation of ad sales divisions in Canada and Europe

Reciprocal exposure to the Cuba focused international business community

Monthly and quarterly guaranteed corporate coverage in both print and digital media iterations.

Heightened exposure of Revolupay, CubaFIN and the CCU Coin Crytotoken in the U.S

Acquisition Details

Cuba Ventures will issue 500,000 shares at a price of 0.25 cents and, make a onetime payment of $50,000 CAD for 5% of Third Circle Publishing. Long time company Advisor and Journalist; Vito Echevarria, will handle advertising and content synergy for CUV. Alfredo Manresa will handle European expansion of the media division. Nick Findler will handle Canadian media requests. Advertising revenues from these cross platform synergies is expected to increase exponentially as a result of this partnership, allied to the contractually agreed ad commission revenues.

CEO Steve Marshall Attends The North American Bitcoin Conference

CEO Steve Marshall attended the most important blockchain conference of the year, The North American Bitcoin Conference (https://btcmiami.com/) in Miami, a part of World Blockchain Forum, which took place in Miami between January 18th and 19th 2018. Mr Marshall discussed the CCU Coin Cryptotoken and the technical comparisons between deployment using blockchain or hashgraph technologies.

About Cuba Ventures Corp.:

Cuba Ventures Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company capitalizing on the growth and unique opportunities in the USD 3.5 billion per year Cuban travel and tourism industry. Travelucion, a wholly owned subsidiary, is a digital media and marketing company which owns a vast portfolio of Cuba related websites and online portals providing Cuba travel information in up to six languages, featuring individual web assets for Cuba's popular cities and towns, online booking solutions and online reservations through proprietary software, catering to international visitors to Cuba. Travelucion's online travel division is a duly licensed retail travel supplier handling millions of dollars in sales annually which was recently awarded an Amadeus GDS distribution license.

Cuba Ventures Corp has acquired an equity interest in a Florida, the USA domiciled, licensed and bonded travel agency which specializes in travel to Cuba. This equity ownership permits the company and, its subsidiary Travelucion, to promote U.S. compliant travel packages to Americans citizens through its equity partner International Business & Travel Opportunities, LLC, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA.

Travelucion's 432 Cuba focused multilingual websites generate over 35 million page-views per year, directing traffic to the company's online booking and e-commerce sites. These online websites cover all facets of Cuba including over 80 travel destinations, hotels & resorts, bed & breakfast, tours, car rentals, restaurants, as well as Cuban culture, history, music, celebrities, sports, medical treatments and more.

Cuba Ventures FinTech division is embracing world renowned entities to bring together a global force to stimulate Cuba's archaic economic systems. Financing of both internal and external debt, ¢CU Coin Cryptotoken and Revolupay blockchain deployment - across the all important private enterprises and remittance industry are primary objectives of this division. Finally, bridge loans for foreign enterprises who receive Cuban bank payment instruments will enable faster transactions and rapid advances in the economy.

Cuba Ventures consulting division harnesses over 80 years of combined advisor experience in submitting and, obtaining approval, for joint ventures, joint production agreements, and import/export permits for foreign enterprises. More recently the company has taken a royalty approach for future agreements between third parties anxious to begin comercial operations with Cuba and, the company's Cuba Consulting Unit. Current contractual partnerships include Tyrval, a worldwide hotel industry supplier. Cuba Ventures intends to augment the amount of financially beneficial consulting related businesses.

Cuba Ventures Corp. has neither assets nor physical presence in the Republic of Cuba.

For further information on Cuba Ventures Corp. (TSX-V:CUV) or Travelucion visit the Company's website at www.cubaventures.com (http://www.cubaventures.com/) or www.travelucion.com (http://www.travelucion.com/). The Company has approximately 109,000,000 shares issued and outstanding.

