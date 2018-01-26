

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) announced, based on the tax reform benefit, which is expected to be approximately 45 cents in 2018, the company increased its financial expectations ranges and now expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $7.45 to $7.95 for 2018.



The company also extended its longer-term growth outlook to 2021. NextEra Energy expects a compound annual growth rate in adjusted earnings per share to be in a range of 6 to 8 percent through 2021, off a revised base at the midpoint of the new 2018 range, or $7.70 per share. In 2019, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $8.00 to $8.50. For 2020 and 2021, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $8.55 to $9.05 and $9.20 to $9.75, respectively.



