London stocks extended gains by midday on Friday even as the pound roared higher on the back of solid UK growth figures, with investors looking ahead to the US GDP release and a speech by Donald Trump at Davos. The FTSE 100 was up 0.4% to 7,648.02, while the pound was up 0.8% against the dollar to 1.4260 and 0.4% versus the euro at 1.1448 after UK growth in the fourth quarter proved better than expected. The British economy grew more strongly than expected in the final three months of 2017, ...

