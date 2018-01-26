Cell-based therapeutics developer ReNeuron Group announced on Friday that positive long-term data from the Phase II clinical trial - PISCES II -of its CTX cell therapy candidate for stroke disability was accepted for a podium presentation given on Thursday at the American Heart Association International Stroke Conference 2018. The AIM-traded company said PISCES II is a single arm, open-label study in which a total of 23 patients living with significant disability resulting from ischaemic stroke ...

