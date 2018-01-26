sprite-preloader
WKN: 591260 ISIN: NO0010063308 Ticker-Symbol: TEQ 
26.01.2018
Telenor: Telenor has received expression of interest for its mobile operations in Central and Eastern Europe

Telenor has received inbound and unsolicited interest for its Central and Eastern Europe portfolio consisting of the mobile operations in Hungary, Bulgaria, Montenegro and Serbia.

With a view of creating shareholder value, Telenor has engaged in a process to evaluate the interest received. Telenor expects to conduct these assessments in the first quarter of 2018. The assessment will not impact Telenor's operations, customers or employees.

Telenor's CEE companies have strong market positions and solid financial results, and contributed in 2017 with approximately 9 % of Telenor Group's revenues and approximately 8 % of EBITDA before other items.

Telenor will not issue any further statements or comments to the above until the review has been concluded.




