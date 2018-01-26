

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Oath, a Verizon (VZ) subsidiary and the parent company of Yahoo, AOL, HuffPost, and other dynamic brands that serve a combined billion global consumers, said that Vanessa Wittman will join the company as Chief Financial Officer.



At Oath, Ms. Wittman will lead global financial strategy and operations. She will partner with Oath CEO Tim Armstrong to help propel Oath's strategic expansion as it becomes one of the world's largest internet and mobile brand companies.



Oath's former CFO Holly Hess will take on a newly created role at Verizon where she will lead Verizon's previously announced $10 billion cost savings initiative. Ms. Hess will report to Verizon CFO Matt Ellis.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX