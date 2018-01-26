sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,65 Euro		+0,016
+0,61 %
WKN: 922448 ISIN: GB0006834344 
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Intu Properties plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, January 26

26 January 2018

intu properties plc ("intu' or the "Company')


LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
Regulated Information Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State of the EU

Director/PDMR Shareholding

intu properties plc ( "intu') announces that 380,734 ordinary shares of 50 pence each in the share capital of intu ("Ordinary Shares") held by David Fischel, Chief Executive of intu and his Person Closely Associated, Susan Clare Fischel, have been re-registered into Hargreave Hale Nominees on 26 January 2018.

Following the re-registration, there is no change in the beneficial interest held by David Fischel in intu. David has a beneficial interest and voting rights in 1,155,030 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.0852% of the current issued Ordinary Shares.

Susan Marsden

Group Company Secretary

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 and provides further detail.

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameDavid Fischel
b)Position/statusChief Executive
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionTransfer of legal title to shares from executive director to a nominee. This transaction does not change the beneficial interest in the shares
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil consideration148,609
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil consideration148,609
e)Date of the transaction
26 January 2018
f)Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameSusan Clare Fischel
b)Position/statusPCA of David Fischel, Executive Director
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionTransfer of legal title to shares from PCA of executive director to a nominee. This transaction does not change the beneficial interest in the shares
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil consideration232,125
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil consideration232,125
e)Date of the transaction26 January 2018
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

© 2018 PR Newswire