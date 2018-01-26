Technavio market research analysts forecast the global barrier materials market to grow at a CAGR of above 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This market research report segments the global barrier materials market into the following three major types (PVDC, EVOH, and PEN) and four major end-users (food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and agriculture).

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global barrier materials market:

Rising demand for barrier material by major end-user industries

Increasing use of barrier materials in developing countries

Use of PVDC as a barrier material

PVDC is a flexible synthetic thermoplastic, which is manufactured by the polymerization of vinylidene chloride. Excellent transparency, suitable for gloss and printing, scratch, and abrasion resistance are some of the properties offered by PVDC. It is also a superior barrier against water, oxygen, and aromas. Some of its other properties are insolubility in oil and organic solvents, exhibits superior chemical resistance against alkalis and acids, and has a very low moisture regain. It is impervious to mold, bacteria, and insects. High-performance packaging applications such as food and beverage, medical, cosmetics, and others use PVDC as a popular barrier material.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for specialty chemicals, "The primary use of PVDC is for making PVDC films, which is environment friendly and is suitable for food packaging. The demand for PVDC films is expected to increase further during the forecast period as PVDC is extensively being used in packaging processed meat, cheese, bread, snacks, and instant food. Due to PVDC being one of the major barrier materials used by various end-user industries, the demand for it is expected to increase during the forecast period."

Global barrier materials market segmentation

Of the three major types, the PVDC segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 41% of the market. However, the market share for this application is expected to increase nearly 0.15% by 2022. The fastest growing type is EVOH, which will account for 35% of the total market share by 2022.

Food and beverage was the leading end-user segment for the global barrier materials market in 2017, accounting for a market share of 43%. However, by 2022, food and beverage segment are expected to increase its market share and will account for a market share of 45%.

