All of the eight projects, planned for seven different regions, will be awarded a declaration of public utility. The new facilities are expected to improve the country's power supply, which still relies heavily on fossil fuels and imports.Burkina Faso's Ministry of Energy has revealed a plan to install eight additional solar parks with a combined capacity of 100 MW in the country. These projects, the ministry said in an official statement published on its Facebook account, will be developed in seven different regions. Two projects with a capacity of 10 MW and 20 MW, respectively, will be developed in the Centre Region, the most populous and urbanized area of the country, while the remaining six projects will ...

