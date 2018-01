The Kuala Lumpur-based manufacturing subsidiary of PA Group has signed a deal worth 600 million Malaysian Ringgit to supply certain materials and goods to First Solar for the production of its thin film modules. PA Resources Bhd, a unit of Malaysia's PA Group Berhad, has signed a lucrative deal with U.S. thin film company First Solar to supply goods and materials to support its manufacturing ...

