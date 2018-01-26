London's FTSE 250 was up 0.5% to 20,621.34 in afternoon trade on Friday as investors digested better-than-expected GDP data. Dechra Pharmaceuticals was on the up again after announcing the acquisition of two Dutch businesses on Thursday, while Kier Group continued to gain after it reassured investors the day before over its joint contracts with the now collapsed Carillion. On the downside, HICL Infrastructure fell as it updated the market on its operations following the collapse of Carillion ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...