Content management service Ingenta continued to see margin improvements in its recently ended trading year, leading the group to reiterate its dividend intentions. Ingenta saw EBITDA increase to "at least £1.4m". The AIM-listed group said on Friday that revenues for the twelve months ended 31 December 2017 ended up "in line" with management's expectations. Ingenta confirmed its intention to pay a dividend of 1.5p per ordinary share for the 2017 financial year. In a separate update, the group ...

