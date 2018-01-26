Industrial fuel cell power business AFC Energy announced on Friday that Richard Tuffill, the Surrey-based group's chief financial officer, would be leaving the company at the beginning of March. Citing personal reasons, Tuffill decided to step down from the role upon the completion of AFC's audit process for its trading year ended 31 October 2017. AFC applauded Tuffill for providing "valuable support" to the firm since joining in 2016 and noted that he planned to assist the AIM-listed company in ...

