New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces an Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Blockchain to Streamline Cumbersome International Trade Transactions," featuring Global Payout, Inc. (OTC Pink: GOHE).

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit LINK

To read the original editorial, visit LINK

Global Payout recognizes that many mid-tier logistics companies utilize antiquated systems for administration and freight payment management, unaware of the potential that awaits. With its SecurCapital Platform, the company anticipates playing a vital role in the progression of the logistics industry. "The cold, hard fact is that one-third of the logistics industry still runs on Excel and older legacy in house systems for freight payment. Research shows that there is not only a lack of innovation, but also a lack of understanding of what FINTECH is and its potential impact on the logistics industry. Our goal is to offer the industry Supply Chain Finance solutions designed by actual logistics professionals to reduce cost of payments, FX, improve working capital liquidity, and gain dashboard visibility while leveraging the latest cloud-based FINTECH innovations," explained SecurCapital CEO Stephen J. Russell.

About Global Payout, Inc.

Since the company's inception in 2009, Global Payout, Inc. has been a leading provider of comprehensive and customized prepaid payment solutions for domestic and international organizations distributing money worldwide. In 2014, Global introduced its first online payment platform called the Consolidated Payment Gateway (CPG), which allowed its enterprise clients to transfer money to international bank accounts, mobile accounts, and prepaid card accounts. The development of the CPG became the foundation for the introduction of its new, state of the art FINTECH payment system in 2017, for both online and mobile applications to allow account holders to maximize an expanded suite of financial services and minimize operational costs. Global will continue to offer their FINTECH payment system to many vertical markets for support of foreign currency exchange and digital currency, including ongoing support of the banking industry and international governments. For more information, visit www.GlobalPayout.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

