Based on the decision taken by the Board, Panevezio statybos trestas AB has acquired from PST investicijos UAB (company code 124665689) to the ownership of the company 25,600 (twenty five thousand six hundred) ordinary registered shares, the nominal value of each share being 28.96 Eur (twenty eight Euros, 96 ct), of Ateities projektai UAB, company code 300560621, which make 100 per cents of the authorised capital of Ateities projektai UAB.



Ateities projektai UAB owns a land plot covering the area of 2.3289 ha in Palanga located northwards of the central part of Palanga, in a new developing district - Kunigiskes. This direction is one of the most promising in terms of further expansion possibilities for Palanga. Panevezio statybos trestas AB is planning to develop a real estate project in this land plot.



Contact person Dalius Gesevicius Tel. (+370 45) 505 503