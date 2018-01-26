PC-Based Automation Market Worth 38.01 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, January 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "PC-based Automation Market by Offering (Hardware and Software), Component (IPCS, HMIS, PLCS, SCADA), Sales Channel (Direct Sales and Indirect Sales), Industry (Process and Discrete), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets' , the market is expected to grow from USD 29.92 Billion in 2018 to USD 38.01 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2018 and 2023. Some of the major factors driving the growth of the PC-based automation market are the evolution of IIoT and rising demand for smart automation solutions, increasing need for efficient monitoring in manufacturing plants, and growing emphasis on regulatory compliances.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 71 market data Tables and78 Figures spread through 197 Pages and in-depth TOC on"PC-based Automation Market - Global Forecast to 2023"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/pc-based-automation-market-83440578.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report



PC-Based automation market for software to grow at a higher rate between 2018 and 2023

Key market players such as Siemens, General Electric, Rockwell, and Mitsubishi Electric are releasing updated versions of software to offer advanced solutions to end users. Software upgrades are necessary for the proper functioning of PC-based automation systems. This upgraded software comes with advanced features and functionalities, which improve the overall performance of manufacturing processes. These factors are contributing to the growth of the PC-based automation market for software.

Direct sales channels to hold a larger share of the market during the forecast period

Direct sales involve the selling of PC-based automation systems directly through a manufacturing company's in-house sales staff. The players in the PC-based automation market manufacture and supply PC-based automation systems directly to end-user industries through these channels. Direct sales channels offer various advantages to PC-based automation system manufacturers; they cater to the customization requirements of end-user industries and eliminate resellers' markup and the costs and risks associated with carrying large finished goods inventories. Due to these factors, the market for direct sales channels is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=83440578

Market for aerospace & defense industry to grow at a high rate between 2018 and 2023

Among all the discrete industries, the PC-based automation market for the aerospace & defense industry is expected to grow at a high rate during the foreacst period. Manufacturing operations in the aerospace & defense industry are complex. Hence, manufacturers in this industry are primarily emphasizing on controlling component supplies, improving product quality, shortening production cycles, and employing efficient manufacturing processes. Further, the adoption of PC-based automation solutions in the aerospace & defense industry ensures the proper functioning of the equipment in manufacturing plants. These solutions offer real-time visibility of plant floors, thereby helping manufacturers in the aerospace & defense industry analyze their production processes, equipment conditions, and process defects, if any.

APAC to hold the largest share of the PC-based automation market by 2023

The PC-based automation market in APAC is expected to surpass the growth of the market in North America by 2023. In APAC, countries such as India, China, and Japan play an important role in the overall growth of the PC-based automation market. In India, increasing infrastructural investments and government initiatives such as "Make in India" are supporting market growth. The Government of India is encouraging foreign companies to invest in the country to build their manufacturing facilities. Further, in China, the high adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies and government initiatives such as "Made in China 2025" are likely to accelerate the growth of the market for advanced manufacturing technologies, including PC-based automation.

Inquiry Before Buy @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=83440578

ABB (Switzerland), Advantech (Japan), Beckhoff Automation (Germany), Emerson Electric (US), General Electric (US), Honeywell (US), IDEC (Japan), Kontron S&T (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), OMRON (Japan), Robert Bosch (Germany), Rockwell Automation (US), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), and Yokogawa Electric (Japan) are some of the key players in the PC-based automation market.

Browse Related Reports

Human Machine Interface Market (HMI) by Offering (Hardware (Basic HMI, Advanced PC-Based HMI, Advanced Panel-Based HMI) and Software (On-Premise HMI and Cloud-Based HMI)), Configuration Type (Stand-Alone HMI and Embedded HMI) - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/human-machine-interface-technology-market-461.html

SCADA Market by Component (Programmable Logic Controller, Remote Terminal Unit, Human Machine Interface, Communication Systems), Architecture (Hardware, Software, Services), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/scada-market-19487518.html

Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets