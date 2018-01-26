Knutson previously oversaw the international line of business for TSYS Issuer Solutions

TSYS (NYSE: TSS) today announced Kelley Knutson has been appointed Senior Executive Vice President of TSYS and President of Netspend, a leading provider of prepaid debit cards for personal and commercial use. Knutson will report directly to M. Troy Woods, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TSYS.

Previously, Knutson served as Executive Vice President of TSYS and President of International Issuer Solutions, based in London since 2003. Prior to TSYS, Knutson was Chief Executive Officer of Clear Money Ltd., a provider of electronic bill management services to UK billers and financial institutions. Knuston has held a variety of leadership roles across the global payments industry during his career, with companies such as GE Capital and Visa.

"Kelley's vast experience in the financial industry and TSYS, made him the ideal candidate to lead our Netspend business. He has been the driver of our international issuing business and continues to deliver financial targets year after year," said M. Troy Woods. "Promoting from within TSYS is part of our culture and I'm confident Kelley will be a huge asset to Netspend, as we continue to grow our prepaid business."

Knutson replaces Chuck Harris who left the company in Dec. 2017 to pursue an opportunity in the non-profit sector.

"I am thrilled to join the talented Netspend team who serve the millions of Americans who choose prepaid as their financial tool," said Kelley Knutson. "I'm impressed with Netspend's customer-first mentality and innovative approach to developing market leading solutions and confident in the future growth opportunities, as we continue to focus on the customers and businesses we serve."

Knutson holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accountancy from Northern Arizona University and earned his Master of Business Administration degree from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, Calif.

