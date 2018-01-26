

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - FedEx Corp. (FDX) announced three major programs following the recently enacted U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The company announced over $200 million in increased compensation, about two-thirds of which will go to hourly team members by advancing 2018 annual pay increases by six months to April 1st from the normal October date. The remainder will fund increases in performance-based incentive plans for salaried personnel. The company also announced a voluntary contribution of $1.5 billion to the FedEx pension plan. FedEx said it will invest $1.5 billion to significantly expand the FedEx Express Indianapolis hub over the next seven years.



The company noted that it has made no change to fiscal 2018 earnings or capital expenditure guidance as issued on December 19, 2017.



