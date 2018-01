Dow Jones hat von EQS/DGAP eine Zahlung für die Verbreitung dieser Pressemitteilung über sein Netzwerk erhalten.

autowerkstatt group N.V Amsterdam, the Netherlands Annual General Meeting of Shareholders The Shareholders of autowerkstatt group N.V. (the 'Company') are hereby invited to attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company. The meeting will take place on February 9, 2018 at 9.00 hours at the Company's main office at Laan van Diepenvoorde 3, 5582 LA Waalre, The Netherlands and will be held in the English language. The agenda for the meeting is as follows: 1. *Opening;* 2. *Report of the Management Board in respect of the financial year 2016;* 3. *Adoption of the annual accounts for the financial year 2016;* 4. *Proposal to authorize the directors to file the adopted Annual Accounts;* 5. *Proposal to authorize the directors of the Company extension for preparation and inspection of Annual Accounts 2017 and the Annual Report 2017;* 6. *Distribution of the result for the financial year 2016;* 7. *Discharge of the Members of the Management Board with respect to the performance of their duties during the financial year 2016;* 8. *Discharge of the Members of the Supervisory Board with respect to the performance of their duties during the financial year 2016;* 9. *Proposal to appoint the Management Board as the authorized corporate body to issue shares or rights of shares in the Company for a period of 5 years as of February 9, 2018. It is proposed that the amount of shares to be issued is at the Board's discretion provided that the total number of shares issued after the issuance of the new shares will not exceed 23.000.000;* 10. *Proposal to appoint the Management Board as the authorized corporate body to restrict or exclude the pre-emption right accruing to shareholders for a period of 5 years, as of February 9, 2018 in case of the issue of shares or right of shares;* 11. *The applicability of the Dutch Corporate Governance Code;* 12. *Appointment of Global Forward B.V. as compilers of the financial statements for the financial year 2017;* 13. *Use of English language in the annual accounts;* 14. *Miscellaneous;* 15. *Closing.* Beginning today the annual accounts for the fiscal year 2016 will be made available for examination at the office of the Company at Laan van Diepenvoorde 3, 5582 LA Waalre and in the investor relations section on the website of the company (www.autowerkstattgroup.de). Shareholders who wish to attend the meeting are requested via their bank or broker to Lodge with Bankhaus Gebr. Martin AG, zHd. Frau Groß, Schloßplatz 7, 73033 Göppingen Fax: +49-7161-969317, E-Mail: bgross@martinbank.de a confirmation that their shares are registered in their name on the registration date. The Management Board has set the registration date as February 5, 2018. The written confirmation must be received not later than February 6, 2018 by 12:00 hours. Shareholders will receive a certificate of registration (certificate of deposit) together with the certificate of deposit number by email or post. Shareholders will be admitted to the meeting on presentation of their certificate of deposit number, which serves as identification on registration. Every Shareholder may appoint a proxy to attend the Annual General Meeting on behalf of his person by granting such a right in a written power of attorney. The proxy can be authorized either via sending an E-Mail to the Company (jh@autowerkstattgroup.de) or by entitlement on the backside of the certificate of deposit number. Waalre, January 19, 2018 *autowerkstatt group N.V* _The Management Board_ _Harald Kaiser_

